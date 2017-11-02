October Horoscopes

Aries

Remember that midterm you thought you failed? So did everyone else. The curve is in your favor this month.

Taurus

Take the time to do the things you’ve always told yourself you would during undergrad. Go to a party, get serenaded or paint the blue jay statue.

Gemini

Beware the coming Hell Week.

Cancer

Shake things up, study on A-level instead of C this week.

Leo

Take a bath or go for a run. You deserve some self-care time.

Virgo

Forgive yourself for not getting as much done as you were supposed to. You had fun last weekend, and that’s what’s important.

Libra

This is the best time for a confession. That person with the pretty eyes and the sweet smile whose name you’ve doodled into your notebook? You need to ask that person out.

Scorpio

It’s only getting better from here.

Sagittarius

Don’t offer to do too much this week. You’ve got enough going on as it is.

Capricorn

You’re feeling creative. Don’t let that energy go to waste! Start that project that you’ve been putting off for forever now.

Aquarius

Dress for the job you want this week, and act like you’re going to get it, too. Bask in positive energy.

Pisces

Things might not have gone the way you wanted so far, but don’t let that get you down, there are only good things from here.