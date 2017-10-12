Events in Baltimore this weekend: October 12-15

Thursday

Pure Chocolate by Jinji

The Charmery

7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The Charmery is throwing a party, and you’re invited! In order to celebrate Jinji’s new iteration of Molé, the Charmery will be selling special ice cream tacos with spiced chocolate shells! Non-dairy options are available.

Friday

The Nevermore Haunt

Shuttles running from Fell’s Point

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Spend your Friday the 13th touring one of Baltimore’s scariest haunted houses. Inspired by Baltimore’s history, this haunted house boasts no animatronics or cheap gags. Free shuttles are available to pick you up from Fell’s Point, but tickets should be reserved online for $25.

Truck or Treat

Harbor Point Plaza

5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

This Halloween-themed food truck event boasts live music, a great waterfront view and, most importantly, a bunch of great food options. Show up in costume for a chance to win $500 by getting first place in the costume competition. Free.

Saturday

The Great Baltimore Oyster Festival

West Shore Park

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Enjoy live music, great seafood and fun events including an oyster shucking contest. Beer, wine and other alcoholic beverages will also be available for those over 21. The event is free for all, though food tickets start at $10.

Baltimore BrainFest

Liberty Rec Center

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join this free event to learn more about (surprise!) your brain. Boasting activities, games, exhibitions and more, this all-ages event will keep you informed and having fun.

Sunday

Hampden Jamden Feat: Latasha Barnes

Hampden Jamden

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Join Latasha Barnes, World House of Dance and International Solo Jazz champion, for a fun night of dancing and live music. Tickets are $7.