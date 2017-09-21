SGA plans initiatives to engage students

In the Student Government Association (SGA)’s weekly meeting, representatives discussed upcoming legislation regarding University staff hiring policies and student mental health.

Executive Vice President AJ Tsang presented the Ban the Box Initiative resolution in support of the Ban the Box campaign, a nationwide effort to eliminate criminal conviction checkboxes from college applications.

In passing the legislation unanimously, SGA encouraged the University to declare its support for the initiative and to adhere to its requirements, including removing the criminal conviction box from the Common Application.

Sophomore Class President Anthony Boutros addressed concerns that the Ban the Box campaign would enable high offenders and sex offenders to come to campus.

“The legislation itself is very comprehensive and gives many institutions the power to regulate which crimes or previous felonies would not be allowed,” Boutros said. “At Hopkins, if this legislation passes, it will protect students and not allow convicted sex offenders to come.”

Boutros also introduced the National Voter Registration Bill as a way to promote civic engagement on campus.

Turbovote is a service that facilitates the process of voter registration and sends out reminders about upcoming elections.

Tsang said that if Turbovote gained popularity, SGA would likely direct their attention to other groups such as international students.

SGA hopes to promote Turbovote with two banners to be used at all civic engagement events on campus.

Sophomore Class Senators Alex Walinskas and Maya Foster introduced the Calm, an app that would help students relax and meditate by listening to music or stories to help them go to sleep.

Calm would also provide students who are less willing to go to the Counseling Center with an opportunity to share their thoughts.

“If a lot of students end up using it, then Calm is going to try to cut a good deal with the University to see if the University would like to offer it,” Walinskas said. “Otherwise, they plan on offering a 50 to 70 percent student discount.”

Additionally, Newly elected Senior Class Senator Trevor Lee was inaugurated, following senior Joshan Bajaj’s resignation last week.

SGA concluded this week’s meeting with possible future legislation, which included a proposal to stream sports on the University’s Organization for Responsive Campus Advertising (OrcaTV).