Not just a Hopkins student, but a Baltimore citizen

In response to “I witnessed a drive by shooting in Baltimore,” published on September 14:
There was a guest column in the News-Letter that I had a strong reaction to and found warranted a response. The article details the experience of a freshman during O-week who witnessed a drive-by shooting one night on his way back to campus. I will not dismiss how deeply chilling and terrifying that experience must have been, and how that would, understandably, color one’s perspective of the new city they are now calling home.
Nevertheless, I think there are some ways of thinking in this article that should be addressed–particularly because, after three years here, I want to squash the problematic belief among Hopkins students that Baltimore is a place to merely endure, not a place to love.
I balked at the idea that “the most important and the most unforgettable thing that students encounter is the crime, the shootings and the murder.” Living in Baltimore is not a monolith defined by violence and crime, particularly when our privilege as Hopkins students keep us so shielded from it. Of course, crime is an issue in Baltimore, but to say so definitively (and after such a short time here) that it’s the most important aspect of a Hopkins student’s four years is sensationalist.
The author also did not want “to denounce Hopkins students for not taking a more active role in this city,” but I will. “Being aware” is easy, and mindless. You come to Baltimore to receive a world class education from an institution that sops up the resources of a struggling city. Because of this, being a “good guest” does the exact opposite of help. Being a “guest” means you cannot be bothered to engage with the systemic oppression that you, in your brick and marble island of prestige, inherently perpetuate. This is also present when your friends make cracks about Baltimore only being full of “dirt and rust” and violence, and you do not shut them down. It is this blatant disregard, this assumption that we are better than those we share the city with, that is at the root of the problem.
Beyond that, referring to those involved in the shooting as “animals” quite frankly carries racist implications. There is a way to condemn violence that does not also drudge up centuries old imagery of people of color as aggressive, even savage. Violence is the symptom of a larger, systemic issue, so instead of so quickly judging, ask yourself why this is happening—and then get involved in the solution.
To freshmen, or any Hopkins student, wondering how to navigate the deeply intertwined, exploitative relationship between Hopkins and the city, educate yourself in a way that will not be necessarily outlined on a syllabus (unless you take Introduction to Social Policy, which you should). Read the Baltimore Sun, read books that delve into blockbusting, white flight, the school-to-prison-pipeline, discriminatory housing policies, the “white L and the black butterfly.” Attend city council meetings and learn about the politics affecting the people with whom you share a home. Familiarize yourself with the East Baltimore Development Initiative and the Hopkins research studies on lead paint hazards in the 1990s – and the devastating impact they had on community members. And if you really don’t know where to start, visit the Center for Social Concern. They are an exceptional resource that will teach you to lean into your discomfort, and most importantly, listen.
Hopkins students like to talk as though we know all there is to know, but we don’t. When you actively listen to someone’s story and engage with an experience other than yours, you’ll feel your perspective begin to shift towards something far more open – and one that won’t let you sit idly by on the sidelines.
And so I say bullshit to the idea that being “a good guest” is the least we can do. Be an active and engaged citizen. Be a human being that cares for the state of other human beings. That is the least you can do.
Amen to this. You basically hit the nail on the head.
Wonderful article. Great advise in any locale.
I put this article up on my wall. Thank you so much for writing this.
“Beyond that, referring to those involved in the shooting as “animals” quite frankly carries racist implications. There is a way to condemn violence that does not also drudge up centuries old imagery of people of color as aggressive, even savage. Violence is the symptom of a larger, systemic issue, so instead of so quickly judging, ask yourself why this is happening—and then get involved in the solution.”
Where in his article did James use any such language implicating the race of the assailants? It is very disconcerting that you misinterpreted his use of the word “animals” as an attack at a specific racial subset. It is even more troubling that you decided to implicate the “racial” aspect of the crime, as you assume a certain race behind the gun. How else would you suggest we describe people who gun down innocent civilians on the streets? Sometimes we lose sight of the bigger picture (gun violence in America) when we get bogged down in interpreting linguistical intent.
This is a fantastic response to the lament I hear a lot from students — they know Baltimore has a high crime rate, and a high poverty rate, but don’t get involved because they’re either A) not staying past the 4 years they’re here as students or B) don’t know how to get involved.
I urge each of you to not only follow the author’s sage advice, but to find a cause that appeals to you and get involved — granted, I know students don’t have tons of free time, but your outsider perspective is valuable to those of us who are immersed in the muck every day.
Ms. Igo is certainly entitled to her opinion, but there are facts left unwritten.
1. “Being aware is easy and mindless.” The literature on mindfulness and situational awareness says otherwise. It takes focus, determination, and practice to become mindful.
2. Those involved in the shooting referred to as animals carries racist implications. Only if you choose to see it that way. Why can’t we say that anyone of any color that chooses to kill another person for any other reason than defending (self, loved ones, property or another person) is an animal? I see nothing racists about that concept.
3.Ms. Igo describes the relationship between Hopkins and the City as exploitative. I would suggest that her perspective is narrow. First off, let’s not forget that in 1876 Mr. Johns Hopkins bequeathed 7 million dollars for a hospital and university in Baltimore City. His express wishes were for the hospital to care for the indigent, sick and under-privileged people of all races while making limited arrangements for those who are able to pay for their care. More recently, in 2015, the Johns Hopkins Hospital and University created an initiative called HopkinsLocal to strengthen the local community. 55.5 million dollars in construction spending was directed to women and minority owned businesses or to disadvantaged businesses. There were also 304 workers hired through this initiative. Additionally, as part of an overall strategic plan to hire talented people who may need a second change, Hopkins hired 174 people with criminal backgrounds.
This article reads as if Ms Igo should take some of her own advice. Actively listen, engage with others who share and don’t share your opinion so that your perspective shifts toward something more open.
In my time at Hopkins (class of 2017) I also witnessed a shotting just two blocks from campus, in front of Union Memorial. I was walking at night and I saw two young men. They both perfectly fit the description of practically all the assailants we get emailed about from campus police: African American male, age 15 to 26, height between 5’8 and 6’3, wearing jeans and dark hoodies with the hood up. Basically every African American male living in Baltimore. I knew I was racially profiling and I felt like such a hipocrit since I do not consider myself a racist person. However, as I’m having this internal conflict, these two boys cross the street 20yards ahead of me, start sprinting at a car, force the man sitting in the car to get out, shot him twice at point blank range and then speed away in his car. Thankfully, the man was shot with a BB gun, instead of an actual gun, so he was mostly fine.
From that night on, I still know that racially profiling is wrong, but for my own safety I do allow myself to form opinions about others. More importantly I never again walked home at night, not even if I was with a group of people. One gun completely obliterated the false sense of safety a group provides. So, to all current Hopkins students, when you are trying to get home at night, use the Blue Jay Shuttle. It’s a service the university provides for free. Take advantage of it. Stay safe.