Arts & Entertainment

Black History Month in Baltimore made easy February is upon us, and with it come halfhearted internship applications, daunting exam schedules and the quagmire that is Greek life recruitment. But outside the snobbish “bubble” of…

Unfortunate Events TV adaptation outshines film The first page-to-screen adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events was released in 2004. I was 10, and despite positive reviews, I didn’t care for it. It lacks…

San Fermin frontman talks artistic process On Jan. 13, the Brooklyn-based band San Fermin released the second single, “Bride,” off of their forthcoming third LP, Belong. The band, the brainchild of Ellis Ludwig-Leone, was…

Three fringe musicians to watch in 2017 One of the central tenets of music listening is “putting somebody on,” or introducing a person to an artist or song that they haven’t heard before. In this…

Culture is Migos’ much deserved victory lap Well America, things are not going well. On Jan. 20, we got matching infinity symbol tattoos with our brand-new boyfriend but now, just over a week into the…

La La Land revives the Hollywood musical Romantic musical comedy La La Land has taken critics and audiences by storm since its widespread release in early January. Many have praised the film’s writer and director…

Train to Busan excels using typical horror tropes Although there were plenty of strong films such as The Witch and Don’t Breathe, horror films released in 2016 were missing something, in my opinion. At a certain…