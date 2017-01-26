Arts & Entertainment

The top five rap releases of the year This past week, the arts section of The News-Letter convened to create our list of the Top Five albums in three different fields. These are our Top Five…

Bleed For This tells inspiring tale of perseverance Towards the end of Bleed For This, a 2016 biopic focusing on the car accident and recovery of ‘90s boxing champion Vinny Paz (played by Miles Teller), his…

Supersonic pulls back the curtain on Oasis Equally as known for their wild antics and rocky relationships with one another as for their music, the band Oasis firmly established their place in rock history in…

Iconic video sharing app Vine rests in peace Of all that’s happened in 2016, it would probably be over-the-top to say that the most hard-hitting tragedy has been the death of beloved video sharing app Vine.…

Best albums of 2016: honorable mentions The News-Letter’s Arts & Entertainment staff gathered last week to discuss the best albums of 2016. It was a long, contentious debate to say the least. Several albums’…

Solange crafts our Pop Album of the Year This past week, the arts section of The News-Letter convened to create our list of the Top Five albums in three different fields. These are our Top Five…

Angel Olsen tops 2016’s strong indie releases This past week, the arts section of The News-Letter convened to create our list of the Top Five albums in three different fields. These are our Top Five…