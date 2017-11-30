Events in Baltimore this weekend: November 30 – December 3

Thursday

Pro-Choice Happy Hour

R. House, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Join R. House in enjoying pro-choice themed cocktails at a fundraising event. A percentage of sales will go toward the Baltimore Abortion Fund. The event will also feature the talents of the bar’s female staff. 21+.

Friday

Christmas Village in Baltimore

West Shore Park, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Enjoy the crafts and foods of Baltimore’s very own German Christmas market. Come for the Ho Ho Happy Hour and stay for the live entertainment and Bratwurst-eating contest. There’s something for everyone.

Square Dance

The Ideal Arts Space, 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

No experience is necessary to enjoy this pastime. Come to enjoy the live country music, or join in on the fun! Whether you’re new to square dancing or a pro, all will have a good time. Entrance fee for students is $7.

Saturday

Casually Dope

The BIG Theater, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Listen to casual comedy about your community, presented by Casually Dope. While laughter is guaranteed, you are also more than likely to learn something new about your fellow citizens of Baltimore. $5.

The 24th Night of 100 ElvisES

Lord Baltimore Hotel, 4 p.m. – 1 a.m.

There will be three stages and approximately 100 Elvises or bands performing Elvis songs. What more do you need to know? But if that’s not enough, there will also be oysters and hot rods and beehives, oh my! Tickets start at $57.

Sunday

4th Annual Winter Craft Fair

Baltimore Free Farm, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Come enjoy the crafts of over 20 vendors, all by the comfort of a wood stove. See the best crafts that Baltimore has to offer while enjoying the complimentary refreshments.