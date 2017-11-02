Events in Baltimore this weekend: November 2-5

Thursday

Ceasefire! A History of Violence and Intervention in Baltimore

Red Emma’s

7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Watch local surgeon Dr. Simon Fitzgerald talk about the history of violence and anti-violence intervention in Baltimore. Followed by a panel discussing the second Baltimore Cease Fire call for a weekend free from violence. Free.

Friday

Art After Hours

Baltimore Museum of Art

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Party among the art at the BMA this Friday or view the new exhibition by Baltimore-based Phaan Howng. Tickets include free food or drink. Tickets start at $10 for students. 21+

November First Friday!

Silver Queen Cafe

5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Enjoy new menu items along with special deals, like $3 dollars off full size pizzas. Or come for a variety of food-related art. Reservations are recommended as seats can fill up fast!

Saturday

Taste of the Marketplace

Mount Vernon Marketplace

11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Get a chance to try $5 specials from all the stalls at the Marketplace. Find your favorites, or just enjoy the opportunity to eat a lot of good food!

Yoga For Runners

Locust Point

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Bring your yoga mat, towel and water bottle to this free yoga session led by a local runner and physician’s assistant. Sponsored by Charm City Run, during this event, you can learn the best ways to stretch and cool down after a run. Free.

Sunday

Fall in Love with Fitness

MV Fitness

11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Bring your friends to this free fitness class or go and meet some new ones. But make sure to reserve your tickets soon, as the spots are going to fill up fast!