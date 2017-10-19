Events in Baltimore this weekend: October 19-22

Thursday

Screening of The 39 Steps

The Charles Theatre

9 p.m.

Watch this thrilling Hitchcock movie at the old Charles Theatre. Part of their movie revival series, The 39 Steps is sure to both scare and delight audiences. Evening tickets $11.

Friday

Maryland Fall Craft Show

Maryland State Fairgrounds

10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Come see a variety of crafts, goods and foods at the annual Craft Show. With lots of fall-based items to see and local artists to meet, you are sure to enjoy this event. Free.

Coyote by Edgar Reyes

Walters Art Museum

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

View this new art installation inspired by the Walters’ ancient America collection. Reyes explores the history and life of ancient and modern native peoples. Free.

Saturday

Baltimore Oyster Harvesting

Baltimore Marine Center

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Join the people of the Baltimore Marine Center in taking care of the Great Baltimore Oyster Partnership’s largest oyster garden. Free.

School of Rock Live Reading

Space 2640

6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Join local artsits in this live reading of Richard Linklater’s play, The School of Rock. Coffee, tea and other beverages will be available for purchase along with baked goods. Limited seating is available so show up early to get yourself a spot. Tickets $5, cash only.

Sunday

Handel Choir Performance

R. House

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Come preview the Handel Choir’s 2017-2018 concert season at R. House. There will also be a raffle where 20 lucky people will win $10 gift cards to food stalls at R. House. Limited seating is available so plan accordingly! Free.