Events in Baltimore this weekend: September 28 – October 1

Thursday

Annet Couwenberg: From Digital to Damask

Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Open Wednesday through Sunday until February 18, 2018. This exhibit showcases 11 works from Annet Couwenberg, a local artist. These pieces are done in the form of textiles and are currently on display at the Baltimore Museum of Art. Free.

Friday

GRL PWR Presents: Sweat! A Night of Drag

EMP Collective, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

September 29 and 30. Come see a variety of Drag kings and queens at the EMP Collective. This event is open to all ages. $10 cover charge or $7 if dressed in drag.

The Cradle Will Rock

Baltimore Post Theatre Company, various showtimes

This performance is a revival of Marc Blitzstein’s 1937 anti-capitalist musical. The show explores mature themes. Ticket prices start at $15.

Saturday

Garage Fest

The Foundry, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This festival is focused on tinkerers and inventors. The event is open to all and includes robotics, drones, food and music. Free.

Movie with Orchestra: Jurassic Park,

Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, various showtimes

Listen to the score of one of the most thrilling movies ever made, Jurassic Park, played live over a screening of the movie. This event takes place at Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

Ticket prices start at $33.

Sunday

Pride of Baltimore II Deck Tour

Constellation Pier, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Come aboard this historic Baltimore clipper, and learn about the history of the boat and others like it. Get a chance to speak to both the captain and crew as well as tour the interior. Free.