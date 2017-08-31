Do More in B’More: A Short List of Things to Do in Charm City

Lexington Market

Edgar Allan Poe’s Grave

25 minutes (Charm City Circulator + walking)

Did you know that Baltimore has a subway system? Yeah I didn’t either until this past summer, and I’m a junior. For those who really want to pop the Hopkins bubble, the historic Lexington Market is west of downtown, along the metro route (which runs roughly from Owings Mills to the medical campus). Established in 1782, Lexington Market is a huge indoor market that is similar to the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia.

Not only does it sell and produce different meats, you can also get Baltimore’s famous, award-winning “jumbo lump” crab cakes from Faidley’s — featured on Food Network and the Travel Channel.

After stopping at Faidley’s, you should check out Connie’s Chicken and Waffles. As someone who interned at a music festival last summer and ate chicken and waffles for approximately a week straight, Connie’s is some of the best stuff that I’ve tasted. Literary fanatics can also stop by Edgar Allen Poe’s grave afterwards, which is only a block away from the market.

Waverly Farmer’s Market

10 minutes (walking)

If you’ve got a stove handy (looking at you, freshmen in McCoy and Wolman) or just enjoy shopping locally, the Waverly Farmer’s Market is just a short walk up 33rd Street and operates every Saturday morning from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. You can buy everything from fresh produce, baked goods and meats from local vendors, and even grab some Thai food or pizza there while you’re browsing. If food isn’t your thing (though why wouldn’t it be?), you can pick up some plants and succulents to add life to your new dorm as well.

The Charles Theater

Sofi’s Crepes

Joe Squared

10 minutes (JHMI or Charm City Circulator)

Tired of spending another Friday night on campus? Grab a friend or date, take the JHMI to Station North and you can get some amazing, local food before heading to see an indie flick.

Sofi’s Crepes has an amazing selection ranging from savory to sweet crepes, and Joe Squared has square pizzas with unique topping options such as bacon and clam, cumin braised lamb, and shrimp and linguisa.

After dinner you can head to the Charles Theatre for an indie-inspired movie night. The Charles is the only theater in Baltimore to offer up an array of independent and specialty films, as well as classics and foreign films. I’ve also watched Oscar-winning movies such as La La Land and Moonlight there. The Charles also offers several themed series, such as the Revival Series, Anime Night, Met Opera and Cinema Sundays. Film enthusiasts rejoice!

Shake & Bake Family Fun Center

11 minutes (Uber), 35 minutes (CityLink)

Growing up in a small city, some of my fondest childhood memories are of birthday parties and Friday nights spent at our local roller skating rink. The Shake & Bake Family Fun Center offers $1 family nights on Wednesdays and all-you-can-eat pizza nights on Fridays, where it’s only $4.50 for skate rental and pizza. Ditch your date with Brody Learning Commons and skate your heart out next time you’re feeling nostalgic for some good, back-to-basics fun. While Shake & Bake is currently closed for repairs, it should be open and running again soon.

Green Spaces:

Wyman Park Dell and Sherwood Gardens

6 minutes (walking to Wyman Park Dell), 20 minutes (walking to Sherwood Gardens)

If you’re someone who loves nature, Baltimore has parks and gardens for Hopkins students who are looking for big stretches of greenery that aren’t just the Beach. The 16-acre Wyman Park is west of campus and has plenty of walking trails and green space. In the spring, you can stroll through the Sherwood Gardens located just north of campus and enjoy the beautiful tulips. Cameras not required, but recommended for a mini photoshoot with the flowers.

Harbor East / Fell’s Point

12 minutes (Uber), 40 minutes (Charm City Circulator)

If you’re looking for a more bougie evening out in Baltimore, I’ve found that the Harbor East and Fell’s Point area that’s east of the Inner Harbor is not quite as tourist-y and has a lot of young people either shopping or out on date nights.

If you’re looking to take your boyfriend/girlfriend or just friend out on a fancier night, you can watch a movie at Landmark Theaters (which has some of the plushest, most comfortable seats that I’ve ever sat in inside a movie theater), browse stores like Madewell, Anthropologie and Lululemon, and then walk along the waterfront towards RA Sushi Bar for some fine Japanese cuisine. Bonus points if you go to RA during Restaurant Week — I got a three-course meal for $35.