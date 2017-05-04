Events in Baltimore this weekend: May 4 – 7

Thursday

Building an Inclusive Baltimore, The Baltimore Museum of Art

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Perspectives from professionals in conflict

resolution, behavioral science and art.

Free, seating limited.

Friday

Memorial Players presents The Secret Garden, Memorial Episcopal Church

7:30 p.m.

The premier of the classic Lucy Simon musical

from Bolton Hill’s community theater. Free.

True Laurels Zine Second Issue Release Party, New Beginnings

Barbershop, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Attendees of this event can read and purchase the second edition of this Baltimore based and focused zine. Like the previous issue, it will feature unknown and untapped Baltimore artists. Free.

Karaoke Forever, The Crown, 9 p.m.

Sing your heart out at the First Friday edition of this popular karaoke event. Free.

Saturday

Beach House Presents Vagabond, The Parkway Theater in Station North

7 p.m.

As part of the week-long Maryland film fest, members of Baltimore-based dream pop band Beach House will present the film Vagabond to be screened on 35mm in the newly restored Parkway Theater. $10 for students.

Kinetic Sculpture Race, American Visionary Art Museum

10 a.m.

Check out a race between works of art created by tinkerers, not engineers. These wacky rides traverse land and sea through the city. Free.

Sunday

Sunday Night Vibes: Yoga, Movement Lab

6 – 7 p.m.

Take a vinyasa class taught by some of the “Yogi Rockstars” of the Lab. Afterwords, stick around to enjoy drink specials at R. Bar. A limited number of mats are available. Free.