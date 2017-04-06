Shout Outs

Connect on Linked in

Shout out to my friends who read Today’s Announcements:

Thanks for always letting me know where the free food is.

Shout out to my roommate:

Thanks for always sharing groceries with me.

— Your banana buddy

Shout out to spring:

Why do you always have to arrive fashionably late?

— I just wanna be warm!

Shout out to all the freshmen:

I want you to know I can hear you talking about me. Why do you all hate me so much?

— McCool Hall

Shout out to the non-Ivy League kids:

Time again to remind you of your failed ambitions.

— Class of 2021

Shout out to all the students:

Why not vote in the upcoming SGA election? I promise you there is nothing more fun that fulfilling your civic duty.

— Lonely SGA senator

Shout out to the April Fools’ issue:

My parents almost had a heart attack.

— BME student