HopkinsLocal reports progress

HopkinsLocal, a joint initiative by the University and the Hospital and Health System, released its first progress report earlier this month. First launched in Sept. 2015, HopkinsLocal seeks to use the institution’s economic power and influence to expand employment opportunities for Baltimore citizens.

The report states that HopkinsLocal “builds on long-standing efforts that acknowledge that the health and well-being of Johns Hopkins are inextricably tied to the social and economic well-being of Baltimore and its residents.”

With the intent of investing in and supporting the local economy, the original initiative outlined three main goals: to build, hire and buy.

The University committed to purchasing $6 million worth of services and goods from Baltimore-based businesses over the next three years, through the initiative. It planned on spending 17 percent of construction funds on contracts with women, minority and disadvantaged business enterprises. By 2018, the University aims for 40 percent of new hires to come from disadvantaged communities. The University also pledged to create development plans with at least 24 suppliers outside of Baltimore over the next three years.

The recent report provides updates on the initial set of 2015 goals. In the last fiscal year, University spending in Baltimore-based goods and services increased by $4.9 million. 17.3 percent of construction funds went towards women, minority and disadvantaged business enterprises. The University hired 304 individuals from targeted Baltimore zip codes, which constituted 43 percent of new hires, three percent above goal. In addition, the University created two development plans with outside businesses to invest and hire locally.

HopkinsLocal also worked with BLocal, a coalition of 25 Baltimore-area businesses that have pledged to invest $69 million into local, minority, women and disadvantaged owned businesses. BLocal is co-chaired by University President Ronald J. Daniels, Johns Hopkins Health System President Ronald R. Peterson and CEO of Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) Calvin G. Butler Jr.

One BLocal initiative the report highlights is BUILD College, a training program that supports small, local, minority and women owned construction businesses. Over the course of 13 weeks, participants can take classes on topics like safety, quality management and contracting. The goal of the program is to better prepare its graduates for forming contracts with the University and its partners.

HopkinsLocal will continue to work toward meeting its goals.