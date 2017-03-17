Hopkins admits 3,117 students to the Class of 2021

Hopkins released its admission decisions for the Class of 2021 on Friday afternoon. The 2,542 admitted students join the 575 students who were admitted in December through the University’s early decision program.

These students were selected from a pool of 26,578 applicants, at an 11.8 percent acceptance rate. The total number of applicants, which has been increasing for the past four years, fell by over 500 since last year’s admissions cycle. The acceptance rate also grew less selective by 0.3 percent in comparison to last year.

The new incoming class represents 48 states and 52 different countries. The most represented states include California, New York, New Jersey and Florida, while the most represented countries are Canada, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom and China.

Since the Class of 2017, the proportion of women in the admitted class has been steadily increasing. This year continues that trend, with women comprising 54 percent.

Last year, 41 percent of the admitted class decided to enroll at Hopkins. This year’s newly admitted students will have the opportunity to visit campus during the Spring Open House and Overnight Program (SOHOP) on April 5-6, and on April 12-13.

Prospective students have until May 1 to confirm their spot at the University.