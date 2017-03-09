Why you should give Posner’s music an honest chance

If we’re being honest, how many times have you heard “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” on the radio since last summer? The answer is a lot. Too many, really. But even if everybody we see knows that song backward and forward, Mike Posner is not going anywhere, and there is still much more to come from him.

The 29 year old was born and raised near Detroit, Michigan. After graduating high school, Posner chose to attend Duke, but during his first few semesters, he quickly got into record producing. He started making tracks with Big Sean, a hometown friend, and was featured on Big Sean’s first mixtape. When Posner started making his own mixtapes, people were quick to notice. After his junior year at Duke, he signed a record deal with J Records. Instead of taking a leave of absence, he attended classes during the week and toured and recorded new songs for his debut album on the weekends.

Who has time to create a hit album while still actually going to class? Was he excused from papers and exams for recording studio time or did he just magically do it all in his “free time”?

After working on his second album, Posner took a break from the spotlight, writing and producing for other artists instead. But in the summer of 2013 he made his comeback and has not stopped since. The song we all know, “I Took a Pill in Ibiza,” was first released on Vevo on April 15, 2015, but the remix by Seeb, which is most likely the version that you have secretly sung to alone in your car, came later on.

The latest of Mike Posner’s songs to be remixed is “In The Arms Of A Stranger,” remixed by musical duo Grey. It is one of the best songs that I’ve heard in a long time and a great remix. “In The Arms Of A Stranger” is off of Posner’s 2016 album At Night, Alone., but the Grey remix is hot off of the presses.

Grey is an American electronic music duo from Los Angeles, who has remixed songs such as “Starving” by Hailee Steinfeld, “Same Old Love” by Selena Gomez and “Beautiful Now” by Zedd. Brothers Kyle and Michael Trewartha remix Posner’s delicate melody into a dramatic and fast-moving song.

Both the remix and the original are amazing and fit different moods, so there is no reason not to give them both a listen as soon as possible.

In case you were wondering, yes, both of the men of Grey have grey hair, dyed of course. Coincidentally, Mike Posner’s bleached blonde hair also has a grey hue to it; Clearly it was all fated to be!

When listening to Posner’s meaningful yet lively and fun lyrics, it is hard not to want more. If you’re like me and want to hear what else he has to say, then you are in luck. His collection of poems, titled “Tear Drops and Balloons,” will be released on March 17.

Posner is currently on tour across the United States, so stay updated on his latest artistic endeavors at mikeposner.com (and to see when his tour will be near you.) Now, with a new song to add to your playlist, embrace midterm season!