Kickstart spring with these unseasonable jams

It’s beginning to feel like spring around here, and though this week promises to get back to the weather we might expect from late February or early March, I’m still in the mood to celebrate the upcoming seasonal change.

While 70-degree days in February are actually really troubling (global warming, climate change etc.), that didn’t stop us from enjoying it. Campus was crawling with students emerging from their hibernation dens last week, and that was pretty awesome.

Even though we’ve still got almost a month before winter is officially over, I’ve decided to create a playlist that will make you want to get outside and enjoy the upcoming fresh air and sunlight. Whether you’re going for a walk or studying on the Beach, these tunes can help you make the most of spring.

“Better Than Love” by Hayley Kiyoko: What a cute song to begin a list with! Most of Hayley Kiyoko’s work makes me feel like spring, so I figured I’d kick things off with her. This song is pleasantly upbeat with really sweet lyrics about enjoying love even if it’s not meant to last. In short, it’s about cherishing the good times and holding onto them but also living in those moments, not worrying about what comes next.

“From Eden” by Hozier: Is there anything springier than Hozier? Honestly, I recently started listening to this song again, and though I sometimes get bored with slower songs, I can’t help but put this one on every time I step outside on a warm, sunny day. It’s relaxing, and no matter what kind of day I’m having, it always calms me down.

“Good As Hell” by Lizzo: A feel-good song if I ever heard one! In a bad mood? Put this song on, and you’ll perk up immediately. It’s all about moving on from things that get you down, treating yourself, dressing up, going out and having a good time.

“Won’t Turn Back” by Our Lady Peace: This is a very encouraging song. It urges you to keep pushing forward. In spite of the nicer weather, if you find yourself struggling under the weight of the semester, this song can help you keep up the good work. You’ve come too far to turn back now!

“Rich Youth” by Hayley Kiyoko: Another one by Miss Kiyoko because I couldn’t resist. At least be happy I didn’t make this entire playlist all about her, or maybe I should have. At this point you should just check out the rest of her music because I’m never going to stop mentioning her. I’ll probably make it through her entire discography in this column at some point.

“Put Your Records On” by Corinne Bailey Rae: If you don’t recognize this one from the name but are well-versed in early/mid-2000’s U.S. jams, you’ll most likely know this one when you hear it. For me, it’s quintessential spring music. Maybe I heard it a lot during spring when I was younger? I’m not sure why exactly, but this song screams warm sunny days. I hope you agree.

“Demons” by Fatboy Slim feat. Macy Gray: If you want something to wind down to, this song is smooth and relaxing. It’s also got an early 2000s feel to it, which kind of goes with the previous song on this list. Plus, something about Macy Gray’s voice is calming.

“Brighter Than The Sun” by Colbie Caillat: Remember all that sun that we’ll be getting in the coming months? Let’s celebrate that with this peppy love song. It’s just about as bright and sunny as you would expect it to be given the title.

“I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’” by Scissor Sisters: Have I put this song on The Playlist before? The only reason I say that is because I was getting ready to make a quip about how this song will definitely make you feel like dancing, but it feels like I’ve already made that joke. I hope I’m not already starting to throw in repeats, but this song is really good, so I don’t feel too bad about it in this case.

“You Gotta Be” by Des’ree: Hey, look, another throwback. I think it’s possible that I’ve put this one on a playlist before too… Either way, it’s worth coming back too. It has uplifting lyrics and for some reason reminds me of a cool breeze on a warm day. I thought I’d leave you with something as encouraging as the sunny days ahead.