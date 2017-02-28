8 TV Tips to Make Feb. 28th Lit

1. Make introductions unnecessary

Courtesy of NBC
It could increase the odds of you remembering the name of your frat basement make-up partner.

2. Arrive in style

Screen Shot 2017-02-28 at 5.36.52 AM

Courtesy of the CW
‘Cause someone failed the city and he vigilanted too hard.

3. Provide snacks that are multi-functional

Screen Shot 2017-02-28 at 1.19.48 AM

output_dc0q7o
Yes, this is young Catwoman offering to be baby Batman’s first kiss, and it’s freakin’ adorable. 

4. Lock the doors and arm half the guests

Courtesy of HBO
Too soon?

5. Worry about not getting away with murder

Screen Shot 2017-02-28 at 2.44.59 AM

Screen Shot 2017-02-28 at 2.45.04 AM

Screen Shot 2017-02-28 at 2.46.07 AM
Nothing brings two straight girls and a gay guy together like potentially being implicated
in your law professor’s husband’s murder.

6. Cater to your audience

Screen Shot 2017-02-28 at 3.03.29 AM

output_8bS8ar
Because a party divided against itself will not be lit.

7. Don’t let Grandma invite your annoying-ass classmates

Screen Shot 2017-02-28 at 4.37.41 AM

Courtesy of the WB/CW
Yaaas, Rory!

8. Try not to reminisce about how cool you were in high school

Courtesy of Fox
Senior Ditch Day: proving that not going to school can somehow be even worse than going to school. 

