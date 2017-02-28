8 TV Tips to Make Feb. 28th Lit

1. Make introductions unnecessary

It could increase the odds of you remembering the name of your frat basement make-up partner.

2. Arrive in style

‘Cause someone failed the city and he vigilanted too hard.

3. Provide snacks that are multi-functional

Yes, this is young Catwoman offering to be baby Batman’s first kiss, and it’s freakin’ adorable.

4. Lock the doors and arm half the guests

Too soon?

5. Worry about not getting away with murder

Nothing brings two straight girls and a gay guy together like potentially being implicated

in your law professor’s husband’s murder.

6. Cater to your audience

Because a party divided against itself will not be lit.

7. Don’t let Grandma invite your annoying-ass classmates

Yaaas, Rory!

8. Try not to reminisce about how cool you were in high school

Senior Ditch Day: proving that not going to school can somehow be even worse than going to school.