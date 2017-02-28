8 TV Tips to Make Feb. 28th Lit

1. Make introductions unnecessary
It could increase the odds of you remembering the name of your frat basement make-up partner.
2. Arrive in style
‘Cause someone failed the city and he vigilanted too hard.
3. Provide snacks that are multi-functional
Yes, this is young Catwoman offering to be baby Batman’s first kiss, and it’s freakin’ adorable.
4. Lock the doors and arm half the guests
Too soon?
5. Worry about not getting away with murder
Nothing brings two straight girls and a gay guy together like potentially being implicated
in your law professor’s husband’s murder.
6. Cater to your audience
Because a party divided against itself will not be lit.
7. Don’t let Grandma invite your annoying-ass classmates
Yaaas, Rory!
8. Try not to reminisce about how cool you were in high school
Senior Ditch Day: proving that not going to school can somehow be even worse than going to school.