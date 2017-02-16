Music to help get you in the loving mood this week

This playlist may not reach you before Feb. 14, but I couldn’t resist getting into the spirit of the day regardless. While it may be a holiday that means various things to various people, no matter whom you’re with (or not with), Valentine’s Day can be as special as you want it to be.

Besides, you don’t really need a special day or a special someone to enjoy some good love songs now, do you? Music is music so I hope you enjoy at least one of the songs on this week’s list. I hope you had a very happy Valentine’s Day!

“Too Good” by Troye Sivan: Here’s a nice slow song to start off the list. It’s one I like a lot because while it is slow, it’s not boring (yeah, I’m the kind of person who finds slow songs boring sometimes).

“Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran: I know you all must have heard Ed’s newest hit by now, possibly many times, but it’s just so good! I couldn’t resist. If you somehow haven’t heard this song yet, please give it a listen. I wouldn’t call myself the biggest Ed Sheeran fan, but this one made me glad to have him back.

“Empire” by Shakira: This is not a new Shakira song but one I heard for the first time very recently. I like it because it’s a love song with a soaring chorus that’s also very catchy, you won’t mind having it stuck in your head.

“I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by Sleeping at Last: Yes, this is a cover. But it’s somehow so different from the original that you could arguably enjoy both versions equally and for different reasons. I love this version in particular because it’s very sweet and very slow and almost melancholy but still very romantic.

“Love Song” by Adele: Okay, so this is another cover… But it’s Adele, so naturally it’s a fantastic cover. Given that it is quite appropriately titled for my purposes, I simply could not leave this off the list. It’s a very standard type of love song (ha); You kind of have to appreciate it. Plus, it’s Adele.

“Halo” by Beyoncé: So classic. So good. One that I come back to every so often for the nostalgia of it. Honestly though, Beyoncé’s got plenty of Valentine’s Day worthy songs to choose from. (Side note: She really should’ve won a Grammy for Best Album, no question. I mean, even Adele said so! It was Lemonade, for crying out loud).

“Cliffs Edge” by Hayley Kiyoko: This is a really light, breezy song. It’s relaxing and perfect for snuggling too, in my opinion. The music video is really beautiful as well, so check that out if you’ve got the time.

“Beat Of My Drum” by Powers: Looking for something more upbeat? This song always raises my spirits and makes me want to dance along. If you’re having a Valentine’s Day party, consider adding this to the playlist.

“Still Into You” by Paramore: This one is also upbeat. It’s really cute too. It’s about a long-term relationship that’s still going strong, which you may or may not be able to relate to on Valentine’s Day (if you can’t relate it’s ok, neither can I). Regardless, it’s adorable and uplifting and I love it anyway.

“Our Song” by Taylor Swift: Perhaps the greatest love song of the early 2000s, it’s hard not to get into the country pop that is early Taylor Swift. The catchy rhythm and upbeat music are sure to put you in a good mood!