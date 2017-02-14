Ten Best “Firsts” of TV Relationships

1. Best First Encounter: Mary and Matthew
Aww, love at first sight.
2. Best First Date: Ted and Robin
Umm…………….. WHAT??!!
3. Best First Kiss: Jess and Robby
Probably best to keep your urges in check until the set’s over.
4. Best First Serenade: Dylan and Haley
Direct and to the point.
5. Best First Road Trip: Leslie and Ben
Leave it to Hopkins to kill the mood.
6. Best First Time: Sheldon and Amy
Foreplay at its finest.
7. Best First Morning After: Meredith and Derek
That awkward moment when your one-night stand is your boss.
8. Best First (and only) Pregnancy Scare: Kelso and Jackie
Yaaas, girl! Get those priorities in order!
9. Best First Adoption Announcement: Mitch and Cam
Rafiki would be proud.
10. Best First Break-up: Chandler and Janice
Sometimes the pain comes from a broken heart,
other times from an accidentally poked eye,
and yet other times from both.