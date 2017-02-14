Ten Best “Firsts” of TV Relationships

Connect on Linked in

1. Best First Encounter: Mary and Matthew

Aww, love at first sight.

2. Best First Date: Ted and Robin

Umm…………….. WHAT??!!

3. Best First Kiss: Jess and Robby

Probably best to keep your urges in check until the set’s over.

4. Best First Serenade: Dylan and Haley

Direct and to the point.

5. Best First Road Trip: Leslie and Ben

Leave it to Hopkins to kill the mood.

6. Best First Time: Sheldon and Amy

Foreplay at its finest.

7. Best First Morning After: Meredith and Derek

That awkward moment when your one-night stand is your boss.

8. Best First (and only) Pregnancy Scare: Kelso and Jackie

Yaaas, girl! Get those priorities in order!

9. Best First Adoption Announcement: Mitch and Cam

Rafiki would be proud.

10. Best First Break-up: Chandler and Janice

Sometimes the pain comes from a broken heart,

other times from an accidentally poked eye,

and yet other times from both.