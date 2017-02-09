Athlete of the Week: Lillian Scott – W. basketball

Last week, the Hopkins women’s basketball team overcame a 10-point deficit at the end of the first half to seal the victory against the Gettysburg College Bullets in overtime. The final score of the game was 84-83.

Several Blue Jays made standout plays: Sophomore guard Lexie Scholtz tallied 11 points and 12 rebounds, sophomore forward Rory Cole recorded three crucial rebounds in the first quarter and sophomore guard Madison McGrath drained a three-pointer right at the halftime buzzer.

All Jays contributed to the win, but The News-Letter would specifically like to acknowledge sophomore guard Lillian Scott for scoring not only a game-high but also a career-high of 37 points, 31 of which were recorded during the second half.

Scott made 12 field goals, including five three-pointers. She went eight-for-nine from the free throw line, including the game-winning free throw shot. Scott’s 37 points in a single game was a record just two points shy of the program’s all-time record, which Cindy Harper set during the 1985-1986 season.

As a freshman, Scott appeared in all 25 games, including three starts. She tallied a total of 88 points, 38 rebounds, 41 assists, six blocks and 15 steals by the end of her first season at Hopkins.

This season, Scott has already racked up 311 points and has started all but one game. She averages 16.4 points per game, and currently sits as the third leading scorer in the Centennial Conference.

The News-Letter had the opportunity to speak with Scott and gain some insight on her thoughts on the remainder of the season.

The News-Letter: What was the turning point during last week’s game against Gettysburg?

Lillian Scott: At halftime, we changed our defensive approach, which proved to be successful, as we got more stops which translated to more offensive opportunities.

N-L: What are your thoughts on the season so far?

LS: I think there are some games we play up to our potential and other games we don’t. Lately, we have been playing well, and we hope to keep the momentum going over the next few weeks.

N-L: What are your goals for the remainder of the season?

LS: Personally, I would like to see us compete at our highest level, and I think if we are successful in doing that, we will have an opportunity to make the playoffs.

N-L: Where have you personally, and the team as a whole, improved the most this season?

LS: I think defensively we have drastically improved as well as dominating the boards, which has lead to a better transition offense.

N-L: Currently ranked seventh in the Centennial Conference, what will the team need to do for the remaining few games to clinch a spot in the playoffs?

LS: I think we need to play our best basketball during the remaining games and reach our peak at the right time. That’s the only thing we can control about making the playoffs since so many other teams are involved.

But if we do that, we can be proud of our effort, regardless of what happens in the postseason.

N-L: Aside from playing basketball, what other activities are you involved with on campus?

LS: I’m a computer science major, and I’m in Phi Mu.

The Blue Jays will be back on the court in Goldfarb Gym tonight, Feb. 9, to take on Haverford College at 7 p.m.