A playlist to help you start off your new semester right

Welcome back, everyone! I hope the break treated you well and that you’re looking forward to the semester ahead. Whether you’re preparing yourself for a rough time or you’re looking forward to what this spring has in store, I’m here with some tunes that will hopefully bolster your mood and help you kick it into gear.

School probably isn’t the only thing that might be getting people’s spirits down at the moment. With that, I wish you all the best semester yet, in spite of anything you may be up against. I hope you enjoy the first Playlist of the year!

“Raise Hell” by Dorothy: A song to start the semester with. It’ll leave you feeling confident and ready to conquer anything. Classes? No problem. Fascism? Get out there and fight it! Nothing can stop you. Go raise some hell.

“Put the Gun Down” by ZZ Ward: Another confidence booster, though not so much in the message as in the beat. I came across it randomly one day while I was surfing playlists on Spotify. It’s catchy and badass; I recommend adding it to your walking soundtrack as you cross campus.

“Uprising” by Muse: This one really captures the mood of 2017 thus far. It’s all about not letting those in power keep you down, which may strike a cord during times like these for rather obvious reasons. It’s a call to action; Use it to help yourself out when you’re feeling powerless.

“Holiday” by Green Day: Ah, yes, an old classic. It’s time to bring this one back, my friends. It’s still relevant and still awesome. Let’s be honest, does anyone hate this song?

“DNA” by Clairity: It’s more low-key than some of the previous songs I’ve mentioned, but this is another one that should get you in the mood to defy whatever or whomever you need to defy this year. Maybe it’s just me, but I always get revolutionary vibes when I listen to this song.

“Go Hard (La.La.La)” by Kreayshawn: Here’s something lighter and more fun. Studying got you down? Spending too much time on D Level? This one will get you out of your head or help you get your head into gear. Whether you want to “go hard” partying or “go hard” studying, this song may offer some encouragement.

“You’re Mine” by Phantogram: We’ve reached February, which means that we’re approaching Valentine’s Day, and while I’ll probably be queuing up a playlist specifically for that day, I couldn’t help but add this one a little early. It’s an addictive track that I honestly love for the music and the beat more than anything.

“Higher” by Carly Rae Jepsen: This is a genuinely fun song that you can jam to any time. In fact, I would recommend most of the songs on Jepsen’s Emotion: Side B for easy listening whenever you need to raise your spirits and get out of your head a little.

“Harder to Breathe” by Maroon 5: Okay so for the most part I try to pick songs that work for whatever theme that I’ve chosen for the week, but to be honest I was just listening to this song for the first time in a long time, and I forgot how good it is, so I’m throwing it on here because why not? I’m sure most of you have heard this before, as it’s definitely a bit of a throwback. Enjoy!

“Soar” by Christina Aguilera: This last song is a reminder that we all need to put aside the unnecessary expectations of society and of others and do what we need to do. We’ve all heard the phrase “be yourself” too many times, but this song delivers that message in an irresistibly uplifting way. Hopefully it will inspire you.