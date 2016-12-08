Letter to the editor: 12/8/16

The News-Letter’s recent articles about the International Studies Program (“Reviews Identity Flaws in International Studies Program,” “Editorial: International Studies Must Better Support Its Students,” 1 Dec.) raise several valid points about the current state of one of campus’ most popular majors.

As The News-Letter briefly noted, the International Studies Leadership Community (ISLC) was founded by the International Studies Program (ISP) precisely to address the several of the challenges identified. Working with the strong support of the Program and Director Dr. Sydney Van Morgan, the ISLC is focused on strengthening the sense of community in the major and providing opportunities outside of class for more in-depth discussions with faculty and other students.

The Editorial Board suggests soliciting “feedback from all IS students, not just those selected to be part of the ISLC,” and we agree wholeheartedly. In fact, that’s just what we’ve been doing. That’s why our Social and Outreach Committee has worked with faculty to offer extended office hours, hosted an ‘IS-cream social’, and staffed multiple information sessions. That’s why we’ve co-hosted a discussion on the elections with European Horizons (‘Profs Assess Election’s Global Impact,’ 13 Oct.), brought a world-renowned ambassador for a candid Q&A with students (‘Amb. Ford Talks Middle East Stability,’ 3 Nov.), and invited students to hear from former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak at the Baltimore Speaker Series. Our goal is to continue hosting events and providing opportunities to engage all members of the International Studies community. Unfortunately, this was an effort not fully explored in last week’s coverage.

To any International Studies majors interested in adding to the discussion about the Program, just reach out to us – join us at one of our upcoming International Studies study breaks for hot chocolate (12/13 from 10 am to 1 pm), come to a speaker event, or contact us by email (listed below). We’re always happy to talk and welcome feedback.

We look forward both to continued Newsletter coverage of ISLC and ISP events, and to working to ensure the Program speaks to the diversity of interests that make the International Studies community such a vibrant one.

Sincerely,

David Hamburger and Daniel Kim, ISLC Co-Chairs, 2016-17